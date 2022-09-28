William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.87. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $28.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2023 earnings at $29.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.25 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $487.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $543.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.92. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

