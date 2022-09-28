William Blair Weighs in on The Middleby Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Shares of MIDD opened at $123.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Middleby by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after buying an additional 313,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after acquiring an additional 125,714 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 334,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

