Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after buying an additional 65,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.68 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

