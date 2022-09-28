Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 107,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 221,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 215,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

