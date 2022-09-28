Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $235.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,583 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,241,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTW stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.94. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

