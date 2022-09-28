Win Advisors Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.67. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

