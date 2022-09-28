Wing Finance Price Hits $8.99 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $8.99 or 0.00045914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $35.81 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,982,249 coins and its circulating supply is 2,857,219 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wing Finance is wing.finance.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

