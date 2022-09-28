Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $80.59 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,336,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

