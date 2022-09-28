WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WinVest Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WinVest Acquisition by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WINV stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. WinVest Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

