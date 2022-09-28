Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $4.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 111.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 31.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Wipro in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Price Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

