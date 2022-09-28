Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,581.68

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,581.68 ($19.11) and last traded at GBX 1,594 ($19.26), with a volume of 30760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,681.50 ($20.32).

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,504.58 ($42.35).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,133.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,452.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.18.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

