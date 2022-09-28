Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 19.7% This Week

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003345 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $26,888.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LOGOS (LOG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039491 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

