Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Worthington Industries Stock Up 1.5 %
WOR opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $62.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.