Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WOR opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $62.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

