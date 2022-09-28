WOWswap (WOW) Price Reaches $0.31

WOWswap (WOW) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $200,154.92 and $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 649,988 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

