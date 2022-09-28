Wrapped Centrifuge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $589,841.00 (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $16.24 million and $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge was first traded on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 51,536,054 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

