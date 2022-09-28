WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Lowered to C$181.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.08.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $105.20 on Monday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.08.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

