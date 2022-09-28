WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$181.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.33.

WSP Global stock opened at C$144.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.82. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$156.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.7499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

