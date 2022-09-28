WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of WXXWY opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $33.32.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.