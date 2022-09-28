Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

WYNN opened at $66.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $29,190,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

