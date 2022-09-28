X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) & Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Head-To-Head Comparison

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Finch Therapeutics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 548.00%. Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 905.92%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 28.60 -$88.70 million ($3.32) -0.38 Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 4.35 -$58.16 million ($1.61) -1.05

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Finch Therapeutics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Finch Therapeutics Group has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. Finch Therapeutics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.80% -89.46% Finch Therapeutics Group -592.95% -40.10% -34.23%

Risk & Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.