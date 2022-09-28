Xaya Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,277.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. Xaya has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,540.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00273539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00141950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00754063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00587968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00589230 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.