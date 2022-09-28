XMON (XMON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.41 Million

XMON (XMON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $208.35 million and $1.41 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $20,834.80 or 1.06613621 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

