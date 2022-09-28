xRhodium Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $252,538.94 and approximately $99.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh and its Facebook page is accessible here. xRhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for xRhodium is https://reddit.com/r/xrhodium_xrc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xRhodium is a crypto commodity. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. xRhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce xRhodium's use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

