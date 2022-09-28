XSGD Market Capitalization Tops $59.28 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. XSGD has a market cap of $59.28 million and approximately $743,046.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.