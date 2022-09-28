YAM V1 Trading 17.7% Lower This Week (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. YAM V1 has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $8,946.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V1 coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YAM V1 Profile

YAM V1 launched on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 46,536,750 coins. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

