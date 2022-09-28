Yellow Road Tops 24 Hour Volume of $463.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Yellow Road has a market cap of $43,737.54 and approximately $463.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

