YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0011

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $47,270.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00274228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00141560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00758267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.00589989 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

