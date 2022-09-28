YetiSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88,775.22 (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One YetiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. YetiSwap has a total market capitalization of $88,775.22 and approximately $187,276.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YetiSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
YetiSwap Coin Profile
YetiSwap Coin Trading
