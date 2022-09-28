Yield App Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million (YLD)

Yield App (YLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Yield App has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $235,723.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield App coin can now be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield App has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00156309 BTC.

Yield App Profile

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,433,918 coins. The official message board for Yield App is yieldapp.medium.com. The official website for Yield App is www.yield.app. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Yield App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

