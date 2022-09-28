Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 1-Day Volume Hits $43,911.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $43,911.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

