Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 1-Day Volume Hits $43,911.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $43,911.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
