Yieldly One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,853.00 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Yieldly has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Yieldly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Yieldly has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Yieldly Profile

Yieldly was first traded on June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yieldly is yieldly.finance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

