Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $91.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Yiren Digital worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.