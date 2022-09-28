yOUcash Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.82 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $222,499.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was September 15th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.com. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog.

yOUcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

