Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.41.
About Yunhong CTI
