Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

About Yunhong CTI

(Get Rating)

Read More

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.