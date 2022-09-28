Zacks Research Comments on ABM Industries Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $37.85 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.04.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,771,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 51,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.