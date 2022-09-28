Zacks Research Weighs in on ResMed Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ResMed in a research note issued on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $212.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.96 and a 200 day moving average of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,788.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 517,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,831,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

