Zacks Small Cap Comments on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

Shares of BVXV opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

