Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $21.37. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 3,523 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,210 shares of company stock worth $1,268,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

