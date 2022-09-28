Zigcoin (ZIG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $362,527.00

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $3.93 million and $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,493.66 or 1.00037387 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057892 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00079820 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

