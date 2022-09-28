ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits Market Cap of $59.96 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $59.96 million and approximately $4,724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH launched on April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

