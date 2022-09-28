Zoe Cash (ZOE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,738.00

Zoe Cash (ZOE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Zoe Cash has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Zoe Cash has a total market cap of $6,000.00 and $35,738.00 worth of Zoe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zoe Cash

Zoe Cash (CRYPTO:ZOE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2021. Zoe Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Zoe Cash is zoe.cash. Zoe Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zoe Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoe Cash is a decentralized multipurpose system that integrates finance, online training, certifications, jobs, encrypted social interaction and monetization, stored and validated on its own blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

