Zoracles Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $238,371.01 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a market cap of $238,371.01 and $16,476.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.20 or 0.00258655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zoracles’ genesis date was November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,748 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

