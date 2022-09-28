ZUM TOKEN Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $204,914.50 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.