ZYX (ZYX) Price Hits $0.0134 on Top Exchanges

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZYX has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZYX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002722 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Profile
ZYX (CRYPTO:ZYX) is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,311,642 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network.
Buying and Selling ZYX
Receive News & Updates for ZYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.