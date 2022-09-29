0x Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.56 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. 0x has a market capitalization of $265.90 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is www.0xproject.com/#home.

0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

