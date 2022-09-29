10,942 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

