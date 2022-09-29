1,140 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $362.35 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

