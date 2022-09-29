1,197 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Generac by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2,930.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.64.

Generac Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $187.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.11 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.