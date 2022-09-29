135 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI opened at $282.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

