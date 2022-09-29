14,343 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 313.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

NYSE FAF opened at $46.42 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

